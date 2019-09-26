CORVALLIS FALL FESTIVAL

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. (artists' booths close at 6 p.m.); Sunday, Sept. 29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis

HOW MUCH: It's free.

MUSIC SCHEDULE:

SATURDAY

• 11 a.m.: Wild Hog in the Woods, Corvallis, Americana

• 12:30 p.m.: Unseen Signs, Corvallis, rock

• 2 p.m.: Big Outside, Corvallis, global

• 4 p.m.: Pa'lante Fiery Salsa and Latin Jazz, Portland

• 6 p.m.: Joanne Broh Band featuring Garry Meziere, Eugene, blues and R&B

• 8 p.m.: Belly Full of Bob, Corvallis, reggae

SUNDAY

• 11 a.m.: Gumbo Groove, Eugene, "fungrass"

• 12:30 p.m.: Greg Nestler Trio, Eugene and Springfield, rock and R&B

• 2 p.m.: Sakumuna, Salem, global

• 3:30 p.m.: Ludicrous Speed, Corvallis, ska