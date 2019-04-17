Name: Shelley Jordon
Occupation: "I am a painter and moving image artist and professor of art at Oregon State University."
Hometown: "I was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. I left NYC for my position at OSU."
Exhibit: "Tangled Branches and Shifting Tides."
Location: Fairbanks Gallery of Art, Oregon State University, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis.
About the exhibit: "My artwork expresses the complex nature of memory; physical and emotional, collective and personal. Recent paintings and animations meditate on the passage of time, the power and beauty of nature and the cycle of life. This exhibition includes gouache (opaque watercolor) paintings on paper and wood panels, large-scale mixed media artworks on paper, and hand-painted animations that are both projected on large walls and screened on monitors in the gallery. The 'Shifting Tides' animations explore the subject of water, personal, political and environmental. The gallery is filled with original sound/music that accompany the animations, created by musician/composer Kurt Rohde, with whom I frequently collaborate."
Inspiration: "I work from life, literally and figuratively. I draw from current events, domestic life, walks in the woods and other life experiences."
Impact on viewers: "My family came to the USA to escape religious persecution in the early 20th century and several of the videos in this exhibition reflect their pursuit of the “American Dream.” I hope that viewers will also make connections between their family histories and our government’s current attitude towards immigrants. My hope is that the viewers will leave feeling that they have had an immersive experience that includes a range of human emotions; despair, joy, humor and awe."
Previous exhibits: "Solo exhibitions include: The Ildiko Butler Gallery, Fordham University at Lincoln Center, New York City, the Wexner Center for the Arts, Columbus, Ohio, the White Box Gallery Portland, Oregon, and the Frye Museum, in Seattle. My work has been exhibited at the Portland Museum of Art, the Tacoma Art Museum, Torrance Art Museum in Los Angeles and at international venues in Italy, Spain, Israel, Great Britain, Australia and Germany."
What should people know: "Oregon Public Broadcasting will be including this exhibition on an episode about my artwork to be broadcast in the fall of 2019."
