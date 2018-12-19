Name: Phil Coleman
Occupation: Retired physicist
Hometown: "Seems like everywhere: Denver, Detroit, Toledo, Rockford, San Diego."
Exhibit: "The Wonder of Wings"
Location: Art in The Valley Gallery, 209 SW Second St.
Medium: "Photography - color, black and white, infrared."
About the exhibit: "I photograph many things – people and places, landscapes and animals, flowers and abstracts – but for this exhibit, I concentrate on some of nature's creations that can fly, most in the air but a few, like penguins, in the ocean. With these photographs I want to show the wonderful diversity of these natural 'airplanes,' small to large, quite drab to outrageously colorful, rather ugly to very handsome. Some are shown in flight, some at rest. All see and navigate the world in ways that we surely envy and admire."
Inspiration: "Interesting scenes, color and shape, simple but not too simple — these most often catch my eye. When I click the shutter, I often have in mind an idea expressed by the painter Degas: "art is not what I see, but what I make others see."
Impact on viewers: "My hope is to delight or intrigue your eyes, to make an image that will resonate in your mind, that strikes a visual 'chord' in you like a great song."
Previous exhibits: "I have shown my photos in The Arts Center, LaSells Stewart Center, Pegasus, The Emerald (Springfield) and Maude Kerns Galleries (Eugene), Blue Sky (Portland), LightBox Gallery (Astoria), and The Arc Gallery (San Francisco). I also participate in the Corvallis Art Guild's Clothesline Sale and its Hanging Around Town (displays at local venues), plus the biennial show of the Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild."
What should people know: "I am not a documentary photographer, though most viewers would say that my prints are a recognizable version of reality. They are not aware of how much I have changed that reality. I am always looking for scenes that I can transform into visually compelling prints that, clearly or subtly, are 'altered' realities."
