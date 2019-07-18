Once a year, Tina Green-Price throws open the doors of the Giustina Gallery at Oregon State University's LaSells Stewart Center and issues this invitation to mid-valley artists: Bring in your work.
Typically, more than 100 artists answer the invitation, bringing in art pieces to hang in the gallery's annual Community Art Exhibit. This year's show, the 14th, opened with a reception last night and will be on view through Aug. 22.
"It is an opportunity to give back to the community," said Green-Price, the gallery's curator, of the nonjuried show. In an interview last week, she said the gallery already had about 120 works on hand and was expecting many more before the show's opening. (Artists can submit only one piece.)
But, she said, the gallery's walls likely would be able to accommodate the additional entries: She estimated that the Giustina Gallery can accommodate more than 300 works.
Because artists can submit anything they like, the show typically doesn't hew to a certain theme — and, in fact, Green-Price said, she thinks that's one of the reasons audiences like the annual show.
"It's easy to hang in some ways," she said of the overall show, "but you have to work a little bit in some places to make it look cohesive."
The show always attracts a variety of work, she said, including photography and a small selection of 3D pieces.
And the show typically also draws some works by students, and Green-Price said that's one of her favorite things about the show.
"It's a great opportunity for them to learn how to present their work," she said.
The Giustina Gallery is located in the LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St. on the OSU campus in Corvallis. Hours are 8 a.m through 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
