e logo

The Benton Center Annual Holiday Ceramics Sale will be held Friday, Dec. 7 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the center's ceramics studio, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis.

A variety of handmade pottery crafted by LBCC ceramics instructors and students will be for sale.

Portion of all sales go to support the studio. For more information, contact the LBCC Benton Center at 541-757-8944.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments