The Benton Center Annual Holiday Ceramics Sale will be held Friday, Dec. 7 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the center's ceramics studio, 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis.
A variety of handmade pottery crafted by LBCC ceramics instructors and students will be for sale.
Portion of all sales go to support the studio. For more information, contact the LBCC Benton Center at 541-757-8944.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.