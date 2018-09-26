A new exhibit inspired in part by one of the largest shows in art history is on view now through Nov. 10 at The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis.
Corvallis artist Johnny Beaver curated the show, "Salon," which takes its cue from the Académie des Beaux-Arts Salon exhibition in France, which started in 1667 and grew to become the biggest annual force in European art.
Artworks in the Salon shows were hung not just side by side, but floor to ceiling, paving the way for what we now call “salon style hanging” — something typically relegated to coffee shops, record stores, and other alternative spaces.
For this show, Beaver has sought to fill virtually every inch of the Corrine Woodman Gallery at The Arts Center with work by local artists, including Kurt Fisk, Patrick Hackleman, Kris Askew, Ruth Van Order, Matt Conklin, Susan Woods, Jeremy Chemey, Amy Turner, Dale Leroy Scott, Beverly Powell, Linda Bach, and Amy Turner.
It's meant in part to celebrate the idea of inclusion in art.
A gallery talk is scheduled for Nov. 2 at noon.
