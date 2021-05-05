 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Video: The Dish: Black Bog by Calapooia Brewing Co.
0 comments
alert

Video: The Dish: Black Bog by Calapooia Brewing Co.

  • Updated
  • 0

The Dish is an opportunity for our staffers to show their appreciation for great local food and drinks.

In our first segment, reporter Kyle Odegard gushes about the first sour beer ever from Calapooia Brewing Co. in Albany. Black Bog has blackberries and cranberries and it’s tart and fruity and absolutely tasty.

This beer also is perhaps a sign of promising things to come for the ‘Pooia, which has new ownership and a new brewer.

After years of being seen as a steady and reliable, but not spectacular, Calapooia has come out with something rather exciting.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Britney Spears slams documentaries about her life as 'hypocritical'

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News