Video: Mid-Valley Dish: Anchor Rose Pineapple Rum by Sinister Distilling

Sinister Distilling’s new Anchor Rose Pineapple Rum, which is a small batch spirit infused with real pineapple, is a delicious treat.
While the spirit is sweet, it’s not overpoweringly so, and you can still taste the rum, which is critical. This isn’t the equivalent of a Jolly Rancher candy in your liquor cabinet; it’s a flavored grown-up product.
And in that regard, it’s very similar to the Oregon Apple whiskey that Sinister released a few years ago. That brought memories of homemade apple crisp, but you could still taste the single malt whiskey.
While Sinister’s Anchor Rose Pineapple Rum is fine enough to drink in a tumbler with an ice cube and a lime wedge, it’s also fantastic for mixed drinks such as a dark and stormy or a piña colada.
There’s plenty of other great products coming out of Deluxe Brewing/Sinister Distilling in Albany, including the latest batch of Howard Jacob Single Malt Whiskey, which traditionalists are going to love.
People are also reading…
In the recent Sip Magazine Best of the Northwest 2021 competition, Sinister’s Howard Jacob whiskey took home a platinum award, while the Pineapple Rum earned silver.
We’re putting out new videos every Thursday with Mid-Valley Live. Previous Mid-Valley Dish videos have included Marcotte Distilling's Joe's Root Beer Moonshine, 2 Towns Ciderhouse’s Cosmic Crisp, Spiritopia’s Ginger Lemon Drop and Calapooia Brewing’s Black Bog Sour.
Kyle Odegard's favorite stories of 2019
For a small town reporter, picking your five favorite stories of the year is no easy task. And that's because our journalists are turning in upwards of 300 articles a year. That's not a typo.
My list might seem a bit different, because it doesn't include my most important stories of 2019. I report on a lot of crime, and I didn't want my top articles list to be a recap of the worst things that happened. Instead, I simply picked the in-depth stories that I liked best.
The firefighters I talked to gave fantastic interviews, full of details and insights – as they were battling a practice burn in the hills.
Doris Scharpf was one of the area’s greatest philanthropists, though she never wanted credit for her donations.
The Corvallis to the Sea Trail could have a major economic impact on Benton County in the coming decades.
A community's swift response to an emergency, and training, saves the life of a local educator.
This story seems especially important with norovirus hitting the area this winter.