Video: Mid-Valley Dish: 4 Spirits Single Malt Whiskey

If you’re looking for a mid-Willamette Valley company with a great backstory, it’s hard to beat 4 Spirits Distillery. But this Corvallis company also, thankfully, is putting out great products.

The business started in Adair Village back in 2011, and military veteran Dawson Officer decided to honor fallen compatriots from the Oregon National Guard with the company’s name. And the distillery gives a portion of its proceeds to help veterans.

The top shelf option from this craft beverage maker is the 4 Spirits Single Malt Whiskey. It has a sweet and fruity front — with notes of cherry perhaps — and a woodsy finish. This is a something luxurious to sip and enjoy and, both for its flavor and price point, it would not be recommended for mixed drinks.

The 4 Spirits Single Malt Whiskey won a gold medal at the 2018 Great American International Spirits Competition.

There’s a wide range of other products that 4 Spirits is putting out now, including bourbon, spiced rum, gin and vodka, as well as canned cocktails, and the company has a tasting room in South Corvallis that is worth checking out.

We're putting out new videos every Thursday with Mid-Valley Live. Previous Mid-Valley Dish videos have included Anchor Rose Pineapple Rum by Sinister Distilling, Figgy Pudding by Block 15, Marcotte Distilling's Joe's Root Beer Moonshine, 2 Towns Ciderhouse's Cosmic Crisp, Spiritopia's Ginger Lemon Drop and Calapooia Brewing's Black Bog Sour.

Kyle Odegard's fave stories of 2021

Narrowing down the year of a reporter to five stories feels like an impossible task, but these stories were fun to cover. I present to you a wild mix of art, gourmet cheese, the sizzling real estate market, skiing and, of course, tacos!

Me ski pretty one day
Local

Me ski pretty one day

  • Updated

This humorous piece tries to explain the appeal of skiing, and how I had a renewed focus in attacking the slopes during the pandemic.

