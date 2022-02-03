Video: Mid-Valley Dirty Boots: Thurston Hills Natural Area

The Thurston Hills Natural Area in Springfield might not have the “wow” factor of some Eugene-area spots, but it also doesn’t have the crowds so you can actually clear your head and enjoy the outdoors.

This trails system is relatively new, and it was created in 2017.

Thurston Hills was designed with modern activities in mind, and so it seems more thoughtful than trails from decades ago. A big advantage is that downhill mountain biking trails are separate from hiking paths, and that means there aren’t a lot of conflicts between the two activities. (The biking trails are currently closed for the rainy season.)

Another nice touch is that there are signs reminding visitors of hiking etiquette.

Currently, there are 6 miles of trails at Thurston Hills, but there’s an expansion underway that will add several miles more.

Most people probably wouldn’t describe Thurston Hills as a top tier spot in the Willamette Valley. But if you’re in the Eugene area it’s really easy to get to, you’ll probably be able to find a parking spot at any time of the day and it’s still very rewarding to take a trek through the forest.

