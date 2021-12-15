 Skip to main content

Video: Mid-Valley Dirty Boots: The Old Mill Trail

Take a walk on a brand new path in Lebanon, the Old Mill Trail.

This route runs parallel to the South Santiam River, starting at Gills Landing, and it’s about three-fourths of a mile long. The trail is freshly paved, so this seems like a perfect spot to visit in the rainy Northwest winter.

The Old Mill Trail is another local example of a city and its partners taking abandoned mill sites and transforming them into wonderful spaces where residents can enjoy nature.

Another great thing about the Old Mill Trail is that it leads to other parks. And if you’re feeling more ambitious, you can hike, run or bike for miles by going from Gills Landing to Cheadle Lake Park. And in many ways, that trek feels similar to exploring Willamette Park in Corvallis.

For those looking for just a short jaunt, you can trek along the Old Mill Trail, then dip down closer to the water and head back to the parking lot through the woods along the improved Eagle Scout Trail.

Previous Mid-Valley Dirty Boots Videos have included our outdoors gift guide, Cheadle Lake Park, Talking Water Gardens, McDowell Creek Falls, Mt. Hood Meadows, Finley National Wildlife Refuge, Beazell Memorial Forest, Marys Peak, Fitton Green and Chip Ross Natural Area.

Kyle Odegard's fave stories of 2021

Narrowing down the year of a reporter to five stories feels like an impossible task, but these stories were fun to cover. I present to you a wild mix of art, gourmet cheese, the sizzling real estate market, skiing and, of course, tacos!

Me ski pretty one day
Local

Me ski pretty one day

  • Updated

This humorous piece tries to explain the appeal of skiing, and how I had a renewed focus in attacking the slopes during the pandemic.

