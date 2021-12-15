Video: Mid-Valley Dirty Boots: The Old Mill Trail

Take a walk on a brand new path in Lebanon, the Old Mill Trail.

This route runs parallel to the South Santiam River, starting at Gills Landing, and it’s about three-fourths of a mile long. The trail is freshly paved, so this seems like a perfect spot to visit in the rainy Northwest winter.

The Old Mill Trail is another local example of a city and its partners taking abandoned mill sites and transforming them into wonderful spaces where residents can enjoy nature.

Another great thing about the Old Mill Trail is that it leads to other parks. And if you’re feeling more ambitious, you can hike, run or bike for miles by going from Gills Landing to Cheadle Lake Park. And in many ways, that trek feels similar to exploring Willamette Park in Corvallis.

For those looking for just a short jaunt, you can trek along the Old Mill Trail, then dip down closer to the water and head back to the parking lot through the woods along the improved Eagle Scout Trail.

