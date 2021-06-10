Video: Mid-Valley Dirty Boots: Marys Peak

Get ready to hit the trail with Dirty Boots, our outdoorsy online portion of Mid-Valley Live.

For this edition, we head to Marys Peak, the highest point in the Coast Range at 4,097 feet. There's a great hike from the Marys Peak campground to the summit.

This trek takes you through fir trees and ferns and up to an Alpine Meadow, which has great views of the valley. Plus, you can see several Cascade Mountains, including Mount Rainier, and all the way to the ocean.

Now, weather conditions vary wildly at the top, so you probably want to bring some layers no matter what time of year it is.

Just as a reminder, we’re putting out new videos every Thursday morning with our Mid-Valley Live section, which features arts and entertainment, food and drink, outdoors and travel. Previous Mid-Valley Dirty Boots videos featured Chip Ross Natural Area and Fitton Green.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0