Video: Mid-Valley Dirty Boots: Dude, what's in your daypack?

Hiking season is almost upon us here in the mid-Willamette Valley, so now’s a good time to start thinking about what you’ll bring on the trail.

Reporter Kyle Odegard shares what he carries in his daypack, which is a little heavier than most.

But that’s because the pack is filled with gear that will allow him to survive an emergency outdoors — such as an unplanned overnight stay — as well as things that encourage him to savor time in nature.

If you're going hiking, you should have a backpack that's filled with essentials such as water, snacks, a compass, a rain jacket and more. And this journalist makes the case for so much more.

Prepare for your adventures and check out this wild mix of safety and luxury items.

