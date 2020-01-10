Comedian Todd Barry graces the mid-valley with his deadpan perspective (he's devastatingly funny and clever nonetheless, as any fan of his deceptively titled "Medium Energy" album can attest) with a Saturday, Jan. 18, performance inside the Starker Auditorium at the Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St.
His performance begins at 7:30 p.m.
Barry should be familiar to both eyes and ears for his appearances on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien," "Late Show with David Letterman," "Jimmy Kimmel Live," "Flight of the Conchords," "Wonder Showzen" and multiple Comedy Central specials. Also of note: his performance in Darren Aronofsky's "The Wrestler" (2008). His voice can be heard on such animated fare as "Space Ghost, Coast-to-Coast," "Squidbillies," "Aqua Teen Hunger Force" and "Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist." Perhaps you've even read his essays in the New York Times; we recommend "High-Mile Anxiety."
Tickets are $20. For more information, call the Majestic Theatre Box Office at 541-738-7469 or visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=104709&pr=1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.