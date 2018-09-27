The play reads, as they say, as if it were ripped out of this week's headlines:
A well-known public figure who's been held in esteem by society stands to be undone by a deed that occurred years ago. In fact, the author of the play notes that "Sooner or later, we shall all have to pay for what we do," but adds this: "No one should be judged entirely by their past."
So, yes, Oscar Wilde's "An Ideal Husband" is timely. But back when she was pitching the play to folks at the Majestic Theatre in Corvallis, director Bernadette Bascom couldn't have known just how timely it would be.
And she's OK with that: Wilde's play, which first opened in 1895, explores what Bascom called the "intersection of private versus public life that's still relevant today. ... Who's to say when we forgive?"
The play opens Friday night at the Majestic Theatre in Corvallis for a two-weekend run. (See the information box for details.)
In Wilde's play, a prominent politician, Sir Robert Chiltern, must deal with a blackmail attempt. His would-be blackmailer, Mrs. Cheveley, has information about how Chiltern, years ago, engaged in what we might today call insider trading. Chiltern's predicament is exacerbated by the fact that his wife insists on having "an ideal husband" — a model spouse in both private and public life.
Bascom has long admired Wilde's play, and notes that "An Ideal Husband" is not performed as often as his best-known work, "The Importance of Being Earnest." That was part of the reason why she proposed doing the show at the Majestic: "I wanted to do a classic that isn't done quite so often."
And, despite the heavy themes it deals with, Bascom emphasized that the play still features the glittering wit and wordplay that were Wilde's trademarks. "You're laughing the whole time," she said.
Despite its timeliness, Bascom resisted the temptation to update the play, so it's still set in English high society at the end of the 19th century. That necessitated that the production boast a certain visual style.
"The production has to be big for me," she said. "It has to be beautiful. It has to be, to show the lavish lives these people led."
But, she said, the Majestic's army of volunteers has responded well to the challenges involved in creating a set and, in particular, with the show's costumes.
"Go big was the first direction," she said, "and we have. It's a huge set. The costumes are actually huge. Frills on frills. Flowers on flowers. Birds on their hats."
As for her cast, Bascom said the first requirement was finding actors able to deal with Wilde's language. "It's a character-driven show," she said. "It's a dialogue-driven show."
In fact, she said, the cast members are still working to grasp every nuance of Wilde's language. "It will take until opening night for those actors to understand every word they say."
In fact, she said, one of the joys of directing the show is watching the cast members understand how its intricate language and plot all fit together — rehearsals often are filled with those sorts of "a-ha" moments.
As a director, Bascom said one of her challenges is to keep the play zipping along — Wilde meant for the dialogue to be delivered at a brisk pace — and to be sure that the twists in the plot, which gets more complex as it rolls along, can be easily followed by audience members. To that end, she said, speeches early in the show meant to help push the plot along all have some sort of payoffs later.
It's also important, she said, that audiences understand that the stakes are very high for Wilde's key characters: "They are self-appointed royalty," she said, but scandal could strip away all of that.
One of the temptations she's tried to steer cast members away from is taking untoward liberties with the play's text. "None of us is more clever than Wilde," she said. So she tells her cast to "always go back to the text" when seeking answers about the play. (Bascomb has made some small cuts to the text to shorten its running time.)
With that said, though, Bascomb noted that there is one area where Wilde does not provide the answers: Despite (spoiler alert!) the show's happy ending, he does not resolve the tough questions the play raises just underneath its glittering wit.
That's fine with Bascomb: "I don't have the answers either," she said.
But if theatergoers leave her production of "An Ideal Husband" connecting Wilde's dots from 1895 with today's news stories, that's fine with her.
"What a gift Wilde has given us to open up that discussion," she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.