Karlissa Cornwell and "Once Upon a Mattress" have a history together.
Cornwell, who's directing the Albany Civic Theater production of the musical that opens Friday, was in a high school production of the play back in Portland. More recently, she directed the junior version of the musical at Memorial Middle School in Albany.
So it's fitting in a way that she would pick this show as possibly her last directorial effort on the ACT stage. (She recently accepted a job teaching at Molalla High School — where she is the midst of getting yet another show, "Little Women," ready to go.)
So, in the midst of these hectic days, it helps that Cornwell is so familiar with the show: "I know the show really well," she said in an interview this week. "Having that area of comfort made it a big win for me."
It also helps, of course, that she loves the show.
"I wanted something that was fun and upbeat," she said.
"Once Upon a Mattress" is one of those musicals that has enjoyed a long run on community and high school stages, precisely because it's a fun show to do. But it's not necessarily a show that people are familiar with (although some audience members may remember that the Broadway debut of the show, back in 1960, featured a young Carol Burnett in a star-making turn).
But, Cornwell noted, people certainly will be familiar with the musical's source material, the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale "The Princess and the Pea." You remember that one: It's the one where the princess can't get to sleep, even on a stack of mattresses, because somebody has placed a pea in between two of the mattresses.
"Once Upon a Mattress" takes that source material and gives it the "Fractured Fairy Tale" treatment — and adds a number of songs into the mix for good measure. Set in a fictional medieval kingdom in 15th century Europe, "Mattress" tells the story of Princess Winnifred the Woebegone, who charms Prince Dauntless and earns the enmity of Dauntless' mother, the devious Queen Aggravain. It's the queen, working with her wizard, who devises the 20-mattress test: If Winnifred is unable to sleep because of the pea, then — and only then — will she deemed sensitive enough to marry Dauntless.
Cornwell assembled a cast of 40 actors and turned to musical director Stephanie Schwarz to pull together a 15-piece orchestra for the show.
The cast exemplifies some of the things that Cornwell loves about community theater: The cast ranges from people who are 11 years old to people "who would be very angry if I told their ages." It includes Albany Civic veterans and folks who never have appeared in an ACT show. ("Mattress," by the way, never has been performed on the ACT stage.)
"Having that variety (of ages) is a huge bonus tool for me for teaching," she said.
The show gives some of the younger actors a chance to show their stuff: In particular, she said, much of the plot is explained (or sung) by the characters of the Minstrel (Cadence Schuerger) and the Jester (Janessa Minta). "They tell the story of the show, and they are incredible," Cornwell said.
Cornwell also double-cast some of the key roles, for a couple of reasons: First, she said, some of her cast members had scheduling conflicts in the show's four-month rehearsal period.
Also, she said, the auditions attracted "so many really good people that it was hard to cut anyone."
She said it's been intriguing to see what different cast members bring to the same roles. "I have been really impressed at the double-casting and how different it is from cast to cast," she said.
Cornwell singled out her choreographer, Ally Faber, for bringing something new to the show; this production includes all different sorts of dance, including tap and ballet.
And, with such a large cast, Cornwell is working to put every square inch of the ACT stage into use; the set includes a balcony, she noted, and she's not shy about packing cast members onto that extra space.
As for Cornwell, she's not ruling out returning to the Albany Civic Theater stage — but she is looking forward to a schedule that's a little less hectic.
But if this does turn out to be her ACT swan song, she's going out on a high note with "Mattress:" "It's really fun and campy."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.