Comedians Nina G and Mean Dave will perform their stand-up comedy routines at Linn-Benton Community College Friday, Oct. 25 from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany.
Nina G hails from San Francisco, and is billed as the Bay Area’s favorite female stuttering stand-up comedian. As a disability activist, storyteller, children’s book author and educator, Nina G uses humor to help people confront and understand social justice issues such as disability, diversity and equity.
Stand-up comedian Mean Dave is a regular at Cobb's Comedy Club, the Punch Line in San Francisco and Sacramento, and Rooster T. Feathers. He has opened for headliners such as Judy Tenuta. He is also the illustrator of the children’s book “Once Upon An Accommodation: A Book About Learning Disabilities.”
Mean Dave has performed with the Comedians with Disabilities Act as an addict in recovery from drugs and alcohol. He also appears in Nina G’s book “Stutterer Interrupted: The Comedian Who Almost Didn’t Happen,” and he performs with Nina at colleges and events across the United States. The two talk about being an ally to people with disabilities and bring a unique perspective to disability awareness.
The show is free. The event is sponsored by the LBCC Center for Accessibility Resources and ASL interpreters will be provided.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.