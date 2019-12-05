It's beginning to look a lot like ... improv?
If spontaneous comedy's on your Christmas list, you can cross it off with a pair of mid-valley events this week.
The first involves a crosstown competition between West Albany High School's West Improv Troupe and South Albany's delightfully named Red Ha Ha Hawks teams. Both will play short-form improv games in the style of "Whose Line Is It, Anyway?" beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Russell Trip Performance Arts Center at Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. NW, Albany. Admission is free. Event information: https://bit.ly/2Rcsusx.
Audience participation is encouraged at the Majestic Theatre's "The Improv Jam: A Holiday Special," set for 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in the community room of the theater, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Audience members are invited to play in games on stage, or remain in their seats to enjoy the show. Tickets are $6. For more information, call 541-738-7469 or visit https://bit.ly/2LaYjOL.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.