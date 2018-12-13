When the Eugene Ballet brings its production of "The Nutcracker" to Corvallis on Sunday afternoon, it will be a road-tested troupe.
As is its custom, this production already has amassed plenty of road time, with performances throughout the Northwest in venues large and small, from Anchorage, Alaska to Sandpoint, Idaho — 33 shows in total in four different states, said Toni Pimble, the choreographer.
The Corvallis appearance is one of the last before the show returns home to Eugene for its final performances.
The travel can present logistical challenges, Pimble said: To accommodate the different venues, the show has two different sets — one designed specifically for smaller stages.
The performance in Corvallis, Pimble said, uses elements from both sets: "We are somewhat flexible," she said.
To add to that flexibility (and to keep the performances fresh), different dancers will perform different roles during the course of the tour.
"The Nutcracker" is a tradition for Eugene Ballet, Pimble said, as it is for many ballet companies. The company was founded in the late 1970s, and staged the ballet for the first time in 1981. Five years after that, she said, the show was touring.
Pimble said this is the third ("or the fourth") version of the ballet that she's staged. The sets for this production were designed by Don Carson, a former designer for Disney Productions, giving the production a look that's very children-friendly, she said.
The show itself emphasizes the comedy in the story, she said, and rewards viewers who watch with an eye to detail.
For the dancers involved, there's another reward, she said: At each stop in the tour, the production uses young dancers from that community. (In Corvallis, about 40 dancers come from Megan Skinner's Corvallis Academy of Ballet, playing roles such as angels or bon bons or baby mice.)
It's not unusual, Pimble said, for dancers in the troupe to see the same youngsters year after year as they develop their skills and work up to bigger roles.
"They're always trying to get those plum roles," she said, and then jokingly added, "those sugar-plum roles."
For Pimble, each show has a moment she loves to watch at the start of the second act, when the Sugar Plum Fairy shares the stage with the young dancers playing angels; the young dancers, she said, often seem awestruck as the action begins.
It's that kind of moment that ensures that another generation will grow up treasuring "The Nutcracker."
