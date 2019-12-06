The mid-valley's dance card is full into next week, thanks to a number of holiday-themed events beginning this Saturday.
'Making Spirits Bright'
Mid-valley companies shine in the return of the Majestic Theatre's annual "Making Spirits Bright: A Winter Dance Concert," scheduled for 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in Starker Auditorium at the theater, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis.
The concert features holiday-inspired performances in a vast variety of styles by members of the Pacific Tap Dance Company, Modern Dance Technique, Downtown Dance, Willamette Apprentice Ballet, Corvallis Academy of Ballet and OSU Ballet.
Tickets are $15 general, $13 students and seniors. Ticket information is available at https://bit.ly/2RciMXa.
'iLumiDance'
The Rainbow Dance Theatre brings a visual feast to Corvallis High School with "iLumiDance for the Holidays," a performance augmented with the use of electro-luminescent wire, fiber optic fabric, black light and other special effects. Presented by CSD Theaters, the production is slated for 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the high school's Main Stage Theater, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave.
Admission is $15 general, $12 students and seniors. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/34K45hU.
'The Nutcracker'
Next week heralds the coming of the traditional "Nutcracker."
Albany's Legacy Ballet Company stages its production at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 12-13; with 2 and 7 p.m. performances on Saturday, Dec. 14. Tickets are $15 and available online at https://bit.ly/2Lb3Qov.
The Regional School of Ballet stages its "Nutcracker" at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Corvallis High School, 1400 Buchanan St. The $15 tickets are available at Burst's Candies in downtown Corvallis and at the door.
