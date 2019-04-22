Two actors of the Majestic Readers' Theatre Company rehearse a scene from Bill Cain's "9 Circles." Meghan McCloskey plays a psychiatrist who is deciding if the young soldier portrayed by Jacob Mogler should remain in the service or be discharged. The soldier wants to stay in Iraq because he believes it is his one chance to escape his self-destructive background and become normal. The play takes the stage at the Majestic Lab Theatre this weekend.