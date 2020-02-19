'The Tin Woman' finds comedy in matter of a heart; Grennan play makes mid-valley debut in Readers' Theatre production

Danita Hamel chose well for her directorial debut.
Initially, she said, she just wanted a script for her 10-woman play-reading group, preferably something current. When she emerged from Google searches and web pages with a 2014 play called "The Tin Woman," written by contemporary dramatist Sean Grennan, she knew she had something special.
The title, of course, is a reference to "The Wizard of Oz" Tin Man character and his quest for a heart. "The Tin Woman," conversely, has one already, though it wasn't always hers.
Joy, a freelance graphic artist, is the beneficiary of a successful heart transplant. Yet she feels nothing resembling joy. Her humor has taken a morbid turn and she's consumed by thoughts of an unknown tragedy, the guilt of knowing that one life ended to keep hers going. So for peace of mind she resolves to meet the donor's family, a decision that results in realizations of what's been lost and what may have been found again.
Hamel had hit the jackpot. The subject was current. The voice was compelling. And the tone struck the right, sensitive balance between humor and drama.
"I was hooked just from reading the synopsis," she said. "I went ahead and ordered it, and I was so happy I did. I was immediately riveted. 'This is it,' I thought. 'This is the script I need to share with my ladies.' And that inspired me to submit it to the Majestic Readers' Theatre Company."
Interestingly, Grennan's work has very little history in Oregon. Of his eight plays, only three have been staged in the state thus far: "Married Alive," "Beer for Breakfast" and "Making God Laugh." So the Majestic's production of "The Tin Woman" marks not only "The Tin Woman's" Oregon debut, but the author's first-ever exposure to a mid-valley audience, as well.
Performances are set for 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, and 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, in the Community Room of the Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. (See info box for details.)
With Grennan somewhat unknown in these parts, was the story a tough sell to the Majestic Readers' Theatre Company?
"I was hoping that the play-reading committee would see what I saw, but there were quite a few submissions for this season," Hamel said. "I assume they saw what I saw in this story, a unique story told very well."
The tougher sell may have been Hamel herself, who had to be convinced to take the director's chair. As an actress, she's a veteran of such community theater fare as "Steel Magnolias" (twice, in fact — as Annelle Dupuy Desoto in Albany Civic Theater's 2011 production and then as M'Lynn Eatenton for the Majestic in 2018), "Love and Information," "Becky's New Car," "Countergirls" and "Big Fish," among others, but she demurred at the thought of helming a play.
"I was encouraged by my mentor and friend, Leigh Matthews Bock: 'You should submit to direct. You have great instincts,'" Hamel recalled. "I kept putting her off. Then, after a while, she began convincing me that maybe I could do it. The final straw that pushed me over the edge was my husband, Quinton. He said, 'You should go for it.'"
So she did, assembling a roster of new and familiar faces, with a number of delightful surprises in the mix. She cast Billie Travelstead ("Steel Magnolias," the recent "Strange Snow") as Joy, despite having her in mind for another role. "She's just a delight," Hamel said of her lead. "She's full of light and love, this girl. When she auditioned, I knew beyond a shadow of a doubt that she was Joy."
Angeliki de Morgan joined "The Tin Woman" as Alice, who, with her husband Hank (Tim Jaeger) and daughter Sammy (Andrea Ardans), grieves the loss of her son, Jack (Robert Best), whose donated heart now works for a stranger — one she accepts into her orbit nevertheless.
Hamel wasn't familiar with Morgan's work but praised her as "an incredibly talented woman, super-authentic on stage." On the other hand, Hamel had worked with Adrans previously but marveled at her comic chops ("I had not seen her in a comedic role before") and subtlety. Both Jaeger and Best are well-regarded actors; Hamel was thrilled when the former auditioned and equally thankful the latter agreed to take part despite his already packed calendar.
"For Jack I needed someone who was seasoned," Hamel said. "Jack's very unique. He gave his life, so he's on stage as a constant presence, almost the whole time. I'm enjoying what Robert is bringing to this character."
Rounding out the cast are Debbie Wright as Joy's best friend, Darla (Wright is also one of Hamel's lifelong friends), and Katherine Otten as Joy's nurse, a small but memorable part, according to Hamel.
"During auditions, she had the room roaring with laughter with her portrayal of this nurse," Hamel said. "I think the audience will get a kick out of her performance.
"I have been so blessed," she continued. "Everyone in the cast has great attitudes and talent."
Although "The Tin Woman" wrestles with a potentially uncomfortable subject, Hamel said it's uplifting, thoughtful, touching and, yes, funny.
"That's what makes the show so great," she said. "It lightens the heaviness. You are thoroughly entertained by the end. I'm hoping that the audience leaves feeling completely happy that they came. You can't help but want to go home and hug your people a little tighter, be grateful for your life and good health in every breath you take."