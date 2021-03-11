The E: Creating as a community: The Arts Center invites patrons back for Howland Open

Having a place where arts and culture can be celebrated by all is critical to a community’s well-being, she said. “That’s always really the key to us, is including as many people as possible. It’s why our gallery will always be no charge. Anybody should be able to walk in here and have a welcoming experience without having to pay admission.”

And it’s why, she said, at least once a year, people from through the mid-valley — no matter whether they’re professional artists, just dabble now and then or simply one day had an explosion of creativity — are invited to bring their works to the center to be part of the Howland Open.

“The community open is so important for encouraging people to have that one place where they can share it with others,” Spencer said.

It’s a scary thing, she added, to create something that people will judge. This show doesn’t do that. “It’s just going to be seen and enjoyed by everyone.”

And well, yes, there is the People’s Choice award, Spencer said, but that’s more a selection of what’s going to be on the poster next year rather than a choice of who’s the best around.

Albert Sun is back this year, she noted. Now 6 years old, he has submitted a self-portait. And by the looks of the sticky notes, he could be on his way to another win.