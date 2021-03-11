The E: Creating as a community: The Arts Center invites patrons back for Howland Open

A year ago, the People’s Choice winner at the annual Howland Community Open was a painting of the spiky sphere the world has come to know as the novel coronavirus.
The artwork, “At War with the Virus,” by Albert Sun, then 5, was a fitting symbol: Just a few days before, the global pandemic caused by COVID-19 had prompted The Arts Center to shut the show down.
“We were open for the first 10 days of it and we were approaching the reception for it that was usually one of our biggest of the year,” recalled Cynthia Spencer, executive director of the center. “We could still have 50 people congregate, so we invited the winners, and — it was the first time we tried to stream something live — we streamed the award winners getting their awards.”
It was far from ideal, Spencer remembered, but it was a way to keep going with a community arts show that has lasted more than three decades.
This year, with the pandemic still in full swing as the calendar comes around on the Howland Community Open, The Arts Center has once again found a way to keep the show open and accessible.
Works by the more than 200 artists of all ages and abilities have been grouped into categories — flora, fauna, landscape, portrait, abstract, conceptual and more — which made it easy to assign dropoff days and times to make for safer social distancing.
The artworks will be on display at The Arts Center, 700 S.W. Madison Ave., Corvallis, through April 17. Voting for this year’s People’s Choice award ends Saturday, March 27.
Voting for the top award must be done in person at the center by marking a choice with a small sticky note.
The center is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday for both viewing and voting, so people can see in real time what choices have been made. An online awards ceremony will be held April 1 — “No fooling,” Spencer quipped.
Nobody currently at The Arts Center knows how long the Howland Community Open has been around. Spencer said it predates her curator, who has been with the center 30 years.
The show is named for Jim and Ruth Howland, who established a fund within The Arts Center’s Endowment Fund specifically to support public art.
Jim Howland, one of the founders of CH2M-Hill international engineering firm, was a gifted artist who owned Pegasus Framing and Gallery. He wanted to create an opportunity for people who dreamed of seeing their works on gallery walls but didn’t like or couldn’t get through having it juried.
The Arts Center continues to carry that spirit through to today, Spencer said. It was founded by artists, civic leaders and educators, particularly from Oregon State University, and looks for ways to continue its mission of community and connection.
Having a place where arts and culture can be celebrated by all is critical to a community’s well-being, she said. “That’s always really the key to us, is including as many people as possible. It’s why our gallery will always be no charge. Anybody should be able to walk in here and have a welcoming experience without having to pay admission.”
And it’s why, she said, at least once a year, people from through the mid-valley — no matter whether they’re professional artists, just dabble now and then or simply one day had an explosion of creativity — are invited to bring their works to the center to be part of the Howland Open.
“The community open is so important for encouraging people to have that one place where they can share it with others,” Spencer said.
It’s a scary thing, she added, to create something that people will judge. This show doesn’t do that. “It’s just going to be seen and enjoyed by everyone.”
And well, yes, there is the People’s Choice award, Spencer said, but that’s more a selection of what’s going to be on the poster next year rather than a choice of who’s the best around.
Albert Sun is back this year, she noted. Now 6 years old, he has submitted a self-portait. And by the looks of the sticky notes, he could be on his way to another win.