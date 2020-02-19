The dimensions of 'Home': 'Ten Tiny Dances' comments on space for Majestic performance

The “Ten Tiny Dances" format, celebrating its third year in Corvallis (it originated with Portland dancer Mike Barber), famously tackles the challenge of cultivating creativity and movement from confinement: a 4-by-4-foot stage elevated 18 inches from the floor.
For 2020, director Mishele Mennett has made the very idea of space the event's theme: personal space, comfortable space — what defines such environments or makes them representative of a community. It’s also about the tragic lack of necessary space, or maybe the cruel abundance of same when you have no space of your own.
What constitutes, it asks, the parameters of “Home”?
The question itself is a timely one, as the city of Corvallis confronts a growing homeless problem and debates controversial solutions, from the ongoing flap between the First Congregational United Church of Christ’s “Safe Camp” and its residential neighbors to the dissolution of such bodies as the Homeless Oversight Committee and the Housing Opportunities Action Council over the last decade. A third iteration, Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity (HOPE) was established in September 2019 with a no-less-vexing quandary: perpetual conflict between compassion and practicality, with no satisfactory answers in sight.
“The homeless problem in our sweet little town of Corvallis breaks my heart,” Mennett said. “I kind of expect it when I go to L.A. or another big city, but it’s everywhere. The problem is systemic, overwhelming, complex. I wish I could solve the homeless problem for Corvallis. It’s too big a challenge for any one person or agency, but I can do my part.”
That part involves building awareness of the issue through "Ten Tiny Dances," in which Corvallis-area choreographers and dancers were encouraged to construct their own pathways “home,” whether as direct commentaries on homelessness or contemplations of the idea beyond four walls and a roof.
Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21-22, at the Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Tickets are $13-$15, the proceeds of which benefit Community Outreach, Inc. (See info box for details.)
“When I met (Community Outreach, Inc. director) Kari Whitacre a few years ago, she was so gracious, spending a lot of time with me,” Mennett said. “They not only provide shelter, but services that can turn people’s lives around.”
Indeed, Community Outreach is one of the success stories of the local fight against homelessness because of its work with families and veterans and its case management offerings.
The "Ten Tiny Dances" participants accepted the "home" assignment with thought-provoking elan. One duo even expands the notion of home beyond consciousness itself with “Home, Sweet Universe,” a modern dance performance featuring dancer/choreographer Amy Clem and Mark Clem on gongs and drum.
“They view their dance as a meditation,” Mennett said. “They asked me, ‘Do you think we could do a sound healing for the whole audience?’ Basically, they’re trying to bring people back into their deep, deep spirit of connecting to the universe.”
Linda Lehua Schmidt employs the theme in “A Sacred Hawaiian Place” as a statement of solidarity in a defense of space against intrusion — in this instance, a native population’s refusal to allow construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope atop Mauna Kea, a dormant volcano considered sacred in Hawaiian culture. Schmidt’s piece will be augmented by slides of the mountain and scenes from the protests, which have been ongoing since 2014.
Willamette Apprentice Ballet director Megan Skinner, joined by Jennifer McCloskey and Kristin Jones, discover a sense of home, of belonging, in the environs of “At the Ballet,” inspired by the Marvin Hamlisch/Ed Kleban song from 1975's “A Chorus Line” (“Everything was beautiful at the ballet / Raise your arms and someone’s always there”).
In “Same Old Song & Dance,” Camilla Robertson (who also performs with Jessica Hovermale and Lily Minu-Sepehr in “1547 West 11th St.,” choreographed by Modern Dance Technique director Donna Blatt Ervin) finds inspiration in a tranquilly familiar scenario: dancing alone in a kitchen to her radio. The piece ends with the equally familiar cry of “Honey, I’m home,” delivered by Robertson’s mother in the theater.
Dancer/choreographer Lisa El confronts homelessness head on in “Homeless,” an inspired piece that pairs interpretive movement with commentary from an interview with a local homeless woman and live trumpet accompaniment from a local figure known as Hezz. “The story is being spoken while Lisa is showing what it’s like to be on the streets yourself,” Mennett explained.
Other "Ten Tiny Dances" performances include Kamron Kayhani’s “Dosvedaniya Mio Bambino” ("Farewell My Bumblebee"), set to Pink Martini's 2007 recording; Sara Slack in “To Build (Y)our Place,” choreographed by Sherrie Barr; Althea Admire and Paige Baryisky in the Majestic Aerial Arts production, “Untwined”; and Kelsy Isaacs and Kara Fightmaster in “A House Is Not a Home,” choreographed by Caitlin Rose.
The event also features an art display and Friday evening sale, “The Tiny ART Show,” directed by AliceAnn Eberman, founding member of the Call and Response Art Show. Here, local painters responded to the challenge of expressing the evening’s theme in much tighter quarters: a 4-by-4-inch square then presented with other submissions on a 4-by-4-foot board. “I am stunned by the power of all those precious little statements from the soul, when they are displayed this way,” Mennett said.
As for the overall show, Mennett hopes to maintain an annual home for such statements. After all, tiny spaces may have specific limits, but imagination has none. That’s what she found so intriguing about the “Ten Tiny Dances” phenomenon in the first place.
“I am particularly intrigued by what limitations do to one’s creativity, like a blank canvas for an artist or blank page for an author,” she said. “It can be overwhelming. As dancers, we’re used to flying across the stage. We love to do what we call ‘eat up’ space. When you can’t do that, how can you create something? How can you move big when you don’t have a lot of space? You’ve got to do something. And people come up with things. When I was choreographing it, I came up with things I would never have done before.”
Originally created in Portland, Oregon, in 2002, by Mike Barber, “Ten Tiny Dances” continues to be produced by Mr. Barber, and others, with permission. See www.tentinydances.org for more information.