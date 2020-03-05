Summit talent show coming Saturday
Summit talent show coming Saturday

Summit Community Talent Show poster

Summit artist Earl Newman designed the poster for the show, which is coming March 7.

 BARBARA SOBO GAST, PROVIDED

The Summit Community Talent Show returns for its 38th year at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the historic Summit Grange Hall, 19824 Summit Highway.

The beloved event features performers of all ages in an evening of creativity, songs, dance, tall tales, laughter and close-knit community pride. Each act is accompanied by the Summit Community Band.

The $5 admission benefits the Summit Grange Hall's ongoing programs, events and outreach. Attendees are advised that the grange is handicapped-accessible and that alcohol is not allowed on the premises.

