'STRANGE SNOW'

WHAT: The Majestic Readers’ Theatre Company production of Stephen Metcalfe's “Strange Snow”

WHEN: 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25; and 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26

WHERE: Community Room, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second Ave., Corvallis

HOW MUCH: Tickets are $11 and $13. They’re available at the Majestic box office today and Friday from noon until 5 p.m. or online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=105745. (NOTE: A $2 processing fee will be added to all tickets purchased online. To avoid this, purchase tickets at the box office in person or at 541-738-7469.)