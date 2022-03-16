St. Patrick's Day events in the mid-valley: Where to go to get your green on

St. Patrick’s Day is upon us — the one day of the year when everybody's Irish.
We found a few local events where you can go do something fun to celebrate — even though it’s on a Thursday.
- Block 15 and Dirt Road Brewing Tap Takeover, 5 to 7 p.m., The Barn at Hickory Station, 640 NW Hickory St., North Albany. Prize wheel on site.
- Live Celtic music by Fionnghal and Loose Flagstone, 5 to 9 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis.
- St. Pat’s Day Party, 5 p.m., Conversion Brewing, 833 S. Main St., Lebanon. This family-friendly pub is going to help everyone celebrate their Irish heritage (which may or may not be real) in a big way. A full Irish pub menu will be served. Live music by Jobe Woosley & Co. You’re encouraged to wear the green so you won’t be pinched.
- If you’re still partying on Friday, top off your St. Paddy’s celebrations with this: Lucky Clearances at the OSUsed Store, noon to 3 p.m., 644 SW 13th St., Corvallis. The store is celebrating both St. Patrick’s Day and its customers with discounts. Look for green clovers on items throughout the store... those marked with three-leaf clovers are 25% off, and four-leaf clovers are 50% off. This surplus store offers used furniture (desks, file cabinets, tables, chairs, bookcases, etc.), computers and computer accessories, school/office supplies, bicycles, household items and more.