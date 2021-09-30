South Santiam Hall Gallery hosting photo collage exhibit

Portland artist Lorraine Richey is showing a selection of her new photo collages through Nov. 5 in the South Santiam Hall Gallery at Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW in Albany.

“Quarantine City Art” represents a personal journey for Richey, a creative journey she undertook in the midst of the pandemic to “think how all the photographs I made would all come together and tell a tale of my COVID-dodging life.”

Among the approximately 20 images in the show are the mystical multilayered abstractions she is known for, plus several overlaid with documentary depictions of the tribulations of 2020, including the Black Lives Matter protests in Portland and the wildfires in the Cascade Mountains.

Over the past 20 months she “could not stop making images,” she said. “I was driven by what I saw around me — the beautiful, ugly and in between — seeing people help those in need during a demonstration in Portland, to speaking with others about what was going on and photographing the paintings and graffiti that exploded in the city and environs.”