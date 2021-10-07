 Skip to main content

Singer/songwriter Robbie Fulks to perform at Corvallis' Whiteside
alert

Singer/songwriter Robbie Fulks to perform at Corvallis' Whiteside

Robbie Fulks

Singer/songwriter Robbie Fulks is set to perform Friday at the Whiteside Theatre in Corvallis. Fulks has two Grammy nominations to his credit, and specializes in folk/American roots music.

 Contributed photo

Singer/songwriter Robbie Fulks will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at the Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis.

Fulks’ most recent release, 2016’s “Upland Stories,” earned year’s-best recognition from NPR and Rolling Stone, among others. It was also nominated for a Grammy for Best Folk Album, and its track “Alabama at Night” was nominated for a Grammy for Best American Roots Song.

Fulks was born in York, Pennsylvania, and grew up in a half-dozen small towns in Southeast Pennsylvania, the North Carolina Piedmont and the Blue Ridge area of Virginia. He learned guitar from his father, banjo from Earl Scruggs and John Hartford records, and fiddle (long since laid down in disgrace) on his own.

Tickets are $20 general admission, or $25 at the door. Visit https://www.whitesidetheatre.org/ for further information.

