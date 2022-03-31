Showcasing art

- Nine arts organizations in Benton and Linn counties will receive grants through the Oregon Arts Commission for fiscal year 2022. Operating Support Grants were awarded to Corvallis Arts Center Inc., $6,749; the Corvallis Youth Symphony Association, $4,899; and the Whiteside Theatre Foundation, Corvallis, $2,000. Grants are available to nonprofit organizations with arts at the core of their mission, and budgets more than $150,000. Organizations with budgets under $150,000 are eligible to apply to the Small Operating Program. Small Operating Grants of $2,178 each for 2022 were awarded to the Corvallis Guitar Society; the Corvallis Repertory Singers; Gallery Calapooia, Albany; Mid-Valley Prelude Sinfonia Inc., Albany; Orgelkids USA, Corvallis; and Willamette Valley Symphony, Albany. “The Arts Commission’s Small Operating Grants allow minuscule, all-volunteer organizations to have an outsized impact,” said Erin Scheessele, executive director of Orgelkids USA. “It frees us up to dream bigger and to bring a bit of wonder to our communities. For Orgelkids, that meant we could focus resources on designing and building a bike for our pipe organ so that we could continue our outreach and education through the pandemic.”
- The Arts Center, Corvallis, recently elected four new members to its board of directors. They are Mandy Clark, Keith Farney, Kristi Martens and Jeff Shiminsky. They join president Patricia Berman, vice president Frank Hann, treasurer Brian Egan, secretary Kimberly Long, and directors Alyce Chapman, Morgen Daniels, John Friedlander and Deborah John. The center has provided services to the region for 59 years, with a mission to inspire creativity and contribute to community well-being through equitable access to and engagement with the visual arts. The center offers exhibitions, learning opportunities, artist development and cultural events centered on art, artists and art enthusiasts. The center is open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays; entry is free.
— Mid-Valley Live