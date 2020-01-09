Artist Andreas Salzman will discuss his work at noon Friday, Jan. 10, at The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
His one-person exhibit, "Narrative," is currently showing at the center through Feb. 8. A reception is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16. He will also be featured that day as part of the Corvallis Arts Walk.
Salzman teaches sculpture and ceramics as a faculty member of Lane Community College. He uses those methods in his own work, which is conceptually about the relationships in his life, especially his family and his role as a husband and a father of three girls.
The discussion is part of the center's Lunchbox Art Talk series.
The Arts Center is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and from 4 to 8 p.m. every third Thursday for the Corvallis Arts Walk. For more information, call 541-754-1551 or visit https://theartscenter.net/.
