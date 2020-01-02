Mary Ridler will be the featured artist at Gallery Calapooia in downtown Albany for the month of January.
Her works will be on view beginning Jan. 3 and will remain up through Jan. 25. A reception for the artist will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the gallery, 222 First Ave. SW in Albany.
The Albany-based artist was inspired by the architectural styles she photographed on a recent tour of Germany. She works in both acrylic and oils as offers a whimsical view of small details and re-imagines everyday items. Ridler has designed and painted some of the carnival games the Historic Carousel & Museum of Albany uses for its annual fundraiser. She also contributes to the ongoing carousel painting project.
The Gallery Calapooia, located in downtown Albany's historic Flinn Block, is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. For more information, call 541-971-5701 or visit the gallery's website at www.gallerycalapooia.com.
