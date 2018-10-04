Oregon State University’s Little Gallery presents “Reverence,” an exhibition of selected works by Ka’ila Farrell-Smith, Natalie Ball and Rick Bartow, Oct. 8 through Dec. 13.
An opening reception will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Oct. 8 in the gallery. Oct. 8 also is Indigenous People’s Day. Ball and Farrell-Smith plan to attend the opening.
Each of the artists is deeply influenced by their indigenous heritage and culture. The exhibition presents work that explores the artists’ relationship to the land as well as themes of activism and autobiography through painting, installation, textiles and sculpture.
Farrell-Smith is a contemporary Klamath Modoc visual artist based in Portland. She works as a professor in the Indigenous Nations Studies department at Portland State University and is co-director for Signal Fire artist residency program.
Ball was born and raised in Portland, attended the University of Oregon and earned her master’s degree in Maori Visual Arts, with a focus on indigenous contemporary art at Massey University in New Zealand. She earned her Master of Fine Arts degree in painting and printmaking at Yale School of Art in 2018. She lives in her ancestral homelands of Chiloquin.
Bartow, who died in 2016, was of Wiyot heritage of Northern California. Personal experiences, cultural engagement and global myths, especially Native American transformation stories, are the heart of his work.
The Little Gallery, 210 Kidder Hall on the OSU campus in Corvallis, is open 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The exhibit is free and open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.