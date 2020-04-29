Quarantine teaches life lessons

Alisha Berne Whitman, with daughters Lucy, left, and Grace, shows a painting by Georges Seurat she uses in one of her "Quarantine Art Lesson" videos.

Alisha Berne Whitman (center) with her daughters Lucy (left) and Grace (right) presents a painting by Georges Seurat during a "Quarantine Art Lesson" video. The Lebanon-based artist teaches her children and viewers about famous artists and has them create small projects inspired by the artists' work. The videos stream Monday, Wednesday and Fridays on YouTube.