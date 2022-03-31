 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Pianist Aaron Diehl to perform in Corvallis this weekend

Aaron Diehl, pianist

Corvallis-OSU Piano International presents Aaron Diehl in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at the LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St.

Diehl will explore the role Black pianists played in the development of jazz, but the New York-based pianist and composer who’s earned acclaim for his recordings and performances also wants to broaden the picture, so the program reaches into unexpected corners.

Diehl will perform William Grant Still’s “Seven Traceries.” Nathaniel Dett’s “Juba Dance” is the final movement of “In the Bottoms,” a five-piece suite inspired by African-American life in the river bottoms of the American South.

The program also includes pieces by Fats Waller, James P. Johnson and Willie “The Lion” Smith — masters of the East Coast style of jazz piano playing called stride, in addition to “Century Rag” by Roland Hanna, and a solo arrangement of Duke Ellington’s “New World A-Comin’,” the rhapsody Ellington wrote for his band.

Tickets, $25 in advance or $28 at the door, are available at https://corvallispiano.org/events-tickets. Students get in for free; college students must show ID.

