The Oregon State University Lyric Drama Performance Studio will perform scenes from four popular Mozart operas at 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 25-26, at Ashbrook Independent School, 4045 SW Research Way, Corvallis.
Both performances feature scenes and selections from four of Mozart's most-performed operas: "La Nozze di Figaro," "Don Giovanni," "Cosi fan tutte" and "Die Zauberflöte."
As a bonus, OSU Lyric has teamed up with Heather Knight, OSU assistant professor of computer science and robotics; Janani Swaminathan, OSU robotics graduate student; and the Collaborative Humans and Robotics: Interaction, Sociability, Machine learning and Art (CHARISMA) Lab to create a robotic representation of the “Commendatore” character for "Giovanni.”
Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door, free for OSU students and K-12 youth. Advance tickets are available online at http://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/musicevents.
