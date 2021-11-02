OSU art professor dies, leaves behind legacy of social justice artwork

Julie Green — artist, teacher, human, friend — spent their life honoring the lives of others through art.

The Oregon State University art professor taught painting and mentored countless students over their 21-year career with the school. They died of ovarian cancer at 60 on Oct. 12.

Green preferred using they/them pronouns.

Their close friend and coworker, Anna Fidler, recalled how passionate the artist was about their best known body of work: "The Last Supper."

"The Last Supper" project is a series of paintings illustrating the last meals of death row inmates. The plates are white with cobalt blue paint, and many of them are on display at the Bellevue Arts Museum in Washington.

Green opposed the death penalty and hoped it would end within their lifetime. Upon being diagnosed with ovarian cancer, they decided to end the series after 1,000 plates instead. They painted the final plate within a month of their death.

“A final meal request humanizes death row,” Fidler said. “That was the overarching motive for choosing it as a subject.”