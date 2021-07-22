Mid-Valley Road Trip: Bend on a sprained ankle

A day-hiking vacation took an abrupt turn within the first mile of the first trail, all thanks to a sprained ankle.

But, thankfully, reporter Kyle Odegard was staying in Bend. The trekking trip morphed into a food and drink tour of Central Oregon, which has a cornucopia of excellent craft beverage and dining options, as well as a few fantastic meat markets.

An inner tube journey down the Deschutes River also was a welcome chance to enjoy the great outdoors on a bum wheel.

And, as the ankle healed, strolls down the Deschutes River Trail offered a surprising amount of wildlife for a relatively urban path.

While our intrepid reporter didn’t hike the hills as he planned — he gained weight instead of dropping pandemic poundage — the vacation to Bend was still a worthwhile adventure.

Just as a reminder, we’re putting out new videos every Thursday morning with our Mid-Valley Live section, which features arts and entertainment, food and drink, outdoors and travel. Previous Mid-Valley Road Trip videos have featured Grants Pass, the Oceanside-Netarts area and Manzanita.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0