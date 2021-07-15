 Skip to main content

Mid-Valley Live Spotlight: Gothard sisters play Whiteside
Mid-Valley Live Spotlight: Gothard sisters play Whiteside

Gothards

The Gothard Sisters will play a concert at the Whiteside Theatre on July 23.

The music will begin at 7 p.m.

A press release on the event states the “Gothard Sisters are a dynamic musical group of three sisters who play contemporary Celtic folk music. Through over 10 years of performing, touring, and writing music together, the optimistic style of their music and performance continues to resonate with their fans, building a loyal international following.

“Their latest album, Dragonfly, features the sisters playing an assortment of acoustic instruments and vocals combined with modern production to create music exploring themes of resilience and adventure.”

General admission tickets for $20 are on sale at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=124662 or at Corvallis Brewing Supply. Tickets are $25 on the day of the show.

— Mid-Valley Live 

Gothard Sisters concert

WHAT: The Gothard Sisters

WHERE: Whiteside Theatre, Corvallis

ADMISSION: $20 advance purchase, $25 day of the show

 

