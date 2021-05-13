Mid-Valley Live Spotlight: Corvallis Art Guild Celebrates 75 years

The arts exhibit celebrating the Corvallis Art Guild’s 75th anniversary has been extended to May 20.

The exhibit honors the artists and supporters of the organization through the years. The following is from a press release:

“Over the years, hundreds of artists have enjoyed Guild membership, building connections in the community, studio skills, and visibility to art collectors locally and beyond. We celebrate them all, and the dozens of volunteer leaders who contributed thousands of hours of time and boundless energy to keep the Guild’s heart beating this long. The Guild looks forward to bringing many more years of artistic contribution to the Corvallis community and beyond.”

Featured artists include Fred Amos, Dominique Bachelet, Mike Bergen, John Friedlander, Jeff Gunn, Marjorie Kinch, Maria Orr, Marilyn J. Merrill, Rani Primmer and Shirley Wirth, among others.

The art can be viewed at the Giustina Gallery in Oregon State University’s LaSells Stewart Center.

The LaSells Stewart Center is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please check the website (lasells.oregonstate.edu) as hours may change and for up-to-date information.