Mid-Valley Dirty Boots: Willamette Park and Natural Area

Willamette Park is sometimes overlooked because it’s within Corvallis city limits, but with gas prices so high, now is the perfect time to revisit this scenic gem.

This park sits on the west side of the Willamette River in South Corvallis and provides a relatively flat opportunity for a quick jaunt, or you can stretch your legs for four miles or even more.

There are numerous trails to explore in Corvallis’ largest park, which includes wide open spaces and forests. The park stretches from Crystal Lake Sports Park at the north end and to a residential neighborhood on the south end.

With the warmer weather, there are plenty of spots to head down to the water to cast a line, dip your toes in the water or watch kayakers paddle by.

You can spot wildlife such as birds and squirrels along the way, as well as the occasional rabbit. And that’s especially true in the morning.

Walkers and hikers should pay attention if they are near the park’s popular disc golf course, however.

