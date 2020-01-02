The works of Portland-based artist Brenda Mallory will be displayed from Jan. 26-29 at the Fairbanks Gallery at Oregon State University in Corvallis.
The gallery will hold a morning coffee reception for the exhibition, "Found and Formed," from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, and the artist will give a gallery talk at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.
Mallory works in mixed-media sculpture using a variety of materials, including cloth, fiber, beeswax and found objects. She creates multiple forms joined with crude hardware that imply tenuous connections or repairs, as her art addresses ideas of interference and disruption in long-established systems of nature and human culture.
To learn more about Mallory and her work, visit www.brendamallory.com.
The Fairbanks Gallery of Art is OSU’s professional art gallery. Its mission is to initiate, produce, and present scholarly visual art exhibitions to advance contact and dialogue with original works of art as a part of liberal arts education.
The gallery is located in Fairbanks Hall, 220 SW 26th St., Corvallis. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Hours are until 8 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month for the Corvallis Art Walk.
