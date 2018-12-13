Sure, you could think of Saturday's "Majestic Holiday Spectacular" as a "greatest hits" collection of the work that hit the theater's stage during 2018.
But that, said Jimbo Ivy, would miss half of the point.
Ivy, the supervisor of the downtown Corvallis theater, said the event also offers a preview of what to expect in 2019.
"It's a celebration of all things Majestic," he said. "It's a review and a preview."
So, audiences will not only get a chance to revisit 2018 favorites such as the musical "Catch Me If You Can," they'll also get sneak peeks at some of the musicals on the slate of coming attractions, "Next to Normal," "Into the Woods" and "Matilda."
And not just musicals: The evening includes glimpses into some of the Majestic's other shows scheduled for 2019, including Shakespeare's "The Comedy of Errors" and "The Last Days of Judas Iscariot."
The show also features performances by a variety of ensembles that have found a home at the Majestic, including the Chintimini Brass Ensemble, a number of local dance companies, the theater's new aerial arts troupe and the Suggestions Only improv group.
A variety of musical selections round out the evening, which packs 22 acts into a show that should last a little more than two hours.
And it wraps up, Ivy said, with "a big speech I give at the end about what a great place the Majestic is."
The "Majestic Spectacular" also is an important piece of the theater's fundraising, he said, and so it includes a silent auction and bake sale. Last year's event raised about $40,000, about half of the Majestic's annual goal of collecting $75,000 or so annually from donations. (The Majestic runs on a budget of about $700,000.)
Ivy said the main initiative for the city-owned Majestic in the coming year will focus on sustainability: "The last four years have taught us what we need to do in terms of day-to-day operations," he said. So now, the emphasis will shift to figuring out how to ensure that the theater can be sustained financially.
And, of course, being open to whatever ideas mid-valley residents have for the Majestic.
"We want to raise our service level and just do a better job of keeping up with the voracious appetites of our volunteers," he said.
