Like many fundraisers, the Majestic Theatre’s "Holiday Spectacular" boasts a silent auction. And while that features such familiar fare as baked goods and gift baskets, it also offers some goodies that are purely Majestic.
Things like a custom costume made-to-order by Cynthia Mintun, a costumer for many of the community theater’s productions. Or a trip on the sailboat of veteran Majestic music director Jim Martinez. Or an invitation to a dinner party where volunteer Mary Jeanne Reynales serves an elaborate multi-course meal.
“It’s pretty special stuff,” said Majestic Supervisor Jimbo Ivy. Even the baked goods are unique, he added, because the theater’s dedicated volunteer corps brings its talents those productions too.
The "Majestic Holiday Spectacular," which begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the theater (see info box for details), is a showcase for those dedicated volunteers, who pour 80,000 hours into the theater’s productions and events over the course of the year. It's also a reflection on the venue's past successes as well as a peek into what's coming for 2020.
“It’s kind of a celebration of our entire year,” Ivy said.
Some of the dance and musical numbers will be holiday-themed and the theater will be decorated for the holidays. The program features performances from local dance companies, including the Pacific Tap Dance Company and the East Dream Chinese Dance Group; plus aerial arts, a suggestions-only improv performance; musical numbers and pieces from both the past year of Majestic shows and previews of upcoming 2020 productions, like “Matilda,” “Legally Blonde,” “Elf the Musical,” "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” and Terry Pratchett’s “Guards! Guards!”
According to Ivy, the Majestic receives about 20% of its budget from city levy funds, 60% from ticket and concessions sales, and the remaining 20% from fundraisers like this. He added that the theater raises around $15,000 through the event; the overall goal is to raise $130,000 a year through fundraisers to support the Majestic's operations.
Ivy said the theater is worth supporting as a space that showcases the community’s talents.
“One of the things that amazes me about Corvallis and the surrounding area is how talented everyone is,” he said. “This is a really talented area and the purpose of the Majestic is to provide a home and a stage for all that talent.”
