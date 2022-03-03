Lundeberg holding book signing

Former Mid-Valley Media sports reporter Bob Lundeberg, author of the book “Finish: An Oral History of Oregon State University's 2017 and 2018 Baseball Teams,” will hold book signings March 4 and 5 at Fifth Street Growlers, 215 SW Fifth St. in Corvallis.
Lundeberg will be on hand from 3 to 5 p.m. March 4, with first pitch for Oregon State’s home baseball series opener against UC Irvine set for 5:35 p.m. at Goss Stadium.
Saturday’s signing window will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m.
Lundeberg, who will have copies of his book for sale for those who have yet to purchase a copy, is looking forward to answering questions about the book, which takes readers on a behind-the-scenes look at how the 2017 and 2018 seasons unfolded, through the words of the players and coaches.
Books cost $20, and Lundeberg will accept cash, check, PayPal and Venmo.
Lundeberg covered the 2016, 2017 and 2018 teams for Mid-Valley Media, and grew up in Corvallis.