The Little Gallery at Oregon State University is hosting "Works on Paper," a series of engravings by Barcelona-based artist Dolors Escala, through March 20.
An opening event for the exhibit will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, in 210 Kidder Hall at the university.
Escala's work pushes the boundaries of engraving, with images that move from the figurative to the abstract. She uses a wide range of materials, including copper, plastic and tree leaves.
She studied textile design at the Ramon Folch School in Barcelona, then worked in abstract art at the Gaspar Camps School of Arts in Spain, where she experimented with different engraving techniques.
A previous Escala show, "Emotions & Sensations," was displayed at the Little Gallery in 2017.
The Little Gallery is part of the School of Language, Culture and Society. For more information, visit the gallery's website at https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/slcs/little-gallery.
