Linn County Arts Guild reopens Lebanon store

The Linn County Arts Guild had planned to hold a five-year anniversary party for its downtown Lebanon location this spring.

Instead, the store was among the many retail outlets forced to close temporarily due to the social distancing requirements imposed in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Linn County Arts Guild Gifts and Gallery reopened with a limited schedule on June 4, and the members are now hoping that business will rebound. The leadership of the Linn Courts Arts Guild acknowledges that it has been a rough stretch for the nonprofit organization.

The store is run as a cooperative. Artists pay for the display space they use in the store, and members of the coalition volunteer their time to run the shop.

“We all pay to work here,” joked Steve Rice, president of the Linn County Arts Guild.

During the nearly three months that the location was closed, the guild did not require artists to keep up with the payments for their spaces, said Vice President Terry Myers.

“A lot of the artists chose to pay anyway, their rent, while we were closed, but some of them really couldn’t afford to,” Myers said. “We have some of our artists who live on being a vendor, going to all the activities and selling as a vendor. Luckily, the internet has helped keep it going.”

As a result, for the past few months the guild has had to keep up with its own rent payments for the downtown store without the usual support from the artists who share the space.

“It’s a major concern,” said Cathy Avilez, the secretary for the organization.