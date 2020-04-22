Knowledge is power: Trivia challenge benefits local businesses

Ten years. Ten years of meeting once a week to play trivia and usually to scarf boneless wings at Applebee's, and then poof, a statewide "stay home" order took it all away.
No problem, said members of The Boneless Wing Addicts. We'll just start our own online game; maybe invite a few friends to join, keep our skills sharp.
"When we originally started it, I don't know that we had the intention of starting a business," said Bryan Wadlow of Albany. "But my wife (Morgan Wadlow), a business teacher at West Albany, said, 'You could make this a weekly fundraiser for businesses.'"
That's how Community Cares Trivia was born. And you can play, too, every Tuesday at 8 p.m. through the Community Cares Trivia Facebook page, testing your knowledge while "tipping" the business of the week.
The effort is the work of Bryan Wadlow, Brandon Johnson, Aaron Shown and Andrew Stanfield. All four men live in Albany, where Stanfield is involved in sports media and announces Oregon State University games and the other three teach high school: Wadlow at West Albany (social studies), Johnson at South Albany (AP U.S. history and speech and debate) and Shown at Scio (biology, anatomy, physics and driver's education).
Between the four of them and the six others who usually comprise their weekly trivia teams, they have a fair amount of facts at their disposal. Patrons of Applebee's restaurants in both Albany and Corvallis knew they'd be in for a battle when The Boneless Wing Addicts were in the house.
The group of friends has grown over time. The Wadlow and Johnson families have known one another since childhood. Stanfield's younger brother went to school with Wadlow. Shown's wife grew up knowing them, too. Add in a few siblings and they usually had a team of 10.
Sure, the friends said, they could go out to play pool or darts or cards. But they liked the intellectual challenge of trivia games, and the way their team could work together to take on everyone else in the room. When they could no longer get together in person, they looked for a way to bring that same feeling to an online game.
"I can't remember if it was Bryan or Brandon who sent a text to the group, 'Do you want to do a little online trivia thing for everyone?'" Shown recalled. The general response: "Yeah, that's fun, we're not doing anything."
It took a few trial runs to set up the show. Fellow Boneless Wing Addict Chris White helped set up the coding for the entry forms and scoring system. The Applebee's shows were usually seven rounds of 10 questions each, but the Community Cares quartet figured they'd shorten that to about an hour with five rounds of seven questions each.
The four rotate online host duties and tap fellow trivia players to help with scoring. They donate their own funds to make small prizes available for first, second and third place winners each week.
They take turns figuring out questions for each category. One constant: The first round is usually easy stuff, for kids.
"We know people are home with their kids, and we really wanted this to be a family experience," Johnson said.
Teams can be any size and play from any location — Johnson has a friend who's playing from Japan, and Stanfield has friends and family who check in from California, Washington and Hawaii.
It didn't take long to catch on. More than 500 people have "liked" the Facebook page since its first game March 31, and each week at least 50 teams have logged on to compete.
Community Cares is free to play, and takes no other equipment than an online connection to Facebook. Answers are logged in on the honor system. You could be Googling the questions, but where's the fun — or bragging rights — in that?
Nobody has to donate to be a part of the game, but the hosts do encourage players to buy a gift card from the business of the week or drop "tips" into an online Venmo account for that business.
Because three of the four founders are teachers, the first idea was to benefit businesses that have supported mid-valley schools. Southpaw's, the pizza and sports bar in North Albany, was the first beneficiary, followed by The Pix Theatre in downtown Albany, Guadalajara Grill in Jefferson and Novak's Hungarian Restaurant in downtown Albany.
On Tuesday, the beneficiary will be Downtown Waffle in Albany.
Other suggestions are welcome, either via messages to the Facebook page or during the live chat. The group also stands ready to help anyone who wants to set up a similar trivia game in their own hometown.
Stanfield said he's been amazed at the response. He remembers thinking, he said, that "a couple hundred bucks would be pretty awesome."
Instead, donors have contributed about $1,000 per game, which some of the businesses have used for continued operating expenses and some have parceled out to furloughed workers.
"It's really amazing how much love has been poured down on the businesses," Johnson said.
Rod and Denise Bigner own The Pix, which has been closed since March 16. They sold $800 in gift cards and received some $550 in Venmo tips thanks to the April 7 Community Cares Trivia game. The cash went to their four employees.
"It's just such a cool thing to do, the community to come forward and help each other out, you know?" Denise Bigner said. "We're all looking to the government, 'We need help, when are we going to get those checks people keep talking about,' and we look to a higher authority, when really it's our local community that's really come to our aid the most."
The Bigners formed their own team that night to play. The questions were movie-themed and they figured they'd clean up. Instead, they tied for 10th.
"There's a lot of movie buffs out there," Denise Bigner said, laughing.
"It was a lot of fun. They do a really good job," Rod said, adding: "Now we're kind of hooked."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.