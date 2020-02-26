How can we resist ya? 'Mamma Mia!' sings, dances, loves in CSD production

Show me a person who's never heard "Dancing Queen," and I'll show you ... well, that's the question, isn't it? Who actually falls into this category? Martians? Preschoolers? People living in underground shelters built pre-1975?
Bottom line: Audiences will have no trouble recognizing that and other tunes from "Mamma Mia!", which opens tonight with a sold-out show at Corvallis High School. But they may have a hard time not adding their voices to the chorus.
Fear not, ABBA fans. Show officials have you covered: Friday night is a singalong version of the beloved jukebox musical, and everyone's invited to join in.
Don't worry about forgetting the words (as if you could). They'll be up on a screen in the Corvallis High School theater, said Elizabeth Wyatt, the show's technical director and district theater manager. And if it goes well, subsequent Friday performances will also be singalongs. Watch the website at csdtheaters.com for details.
Wyatt is pretty sure the audience singing will go well. "I have a feeling we're not going to be able to stop them," she said.
Written by British playwright Catherine Johnson, "Mamma Mia!" uses the lyrics of the Swedish pop supergroup's songs — composed by former ABBA members Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus — to tell the story of Sophie, a young woman on the eve of her wedding.
Sophie, played by Janessa Minta with Sage Barlow as understudy, would like her father to give her away, but she doesn't know who he is — until she finds her mother's diary and information about three possible candidates. Naturally, she invites all three of them to the wedding, convinced she'll be able to figure it out once they arrive.
"Mamma Mia!" indeed.
Half the fun of "Mamma Mia!" is seeing the situations that bring the songs to life. Sophie's mother, Donna, was part of a disco trio in her youth and can still belt out "Super Trouper" with her bandmates. Sophie and her bridesmaids can't believe their eyes at Donna's revelations in her diary ("Honey, Honey"). One of Donna's besties is on the hunt for a man of her own ("Take a Chance on Me"), and there's only one song that can wrap up the big wedding day (need a hint? Starts with, "I Do," followed by, "I Do" and "I Do" a couple more times).
It's campy, sure, but ABBA and the show both have a serious side. Sam, one of the dads-in-waiting, has been down Divorce Road before and is anxious to help his maybe-daughter be sure her wedding isn't a mistake ("Knowing Me, Knowing You"). Donna wasn't always a single mom trying to scratch out a living ("Our Last Summer"). And parents would be advised to bring plenty of tissues for the scene when Donna watches Sophie get dressed for her big day ("Slipping Through My Fingers").
In a first for CSD Theaters, adults are stepping into the lead adult roles of "Mamma Mia!" That includes Donna, played by Ruth Mandsager; pals Rosie and Tanya, played by Emily Ferrin and Nicole Kent, respectively; and the three possible dads, Harry, Bill and Sam, played by Matthew Otten, Greg Craven and Donovan Cassell.
"We've included adults in our productions for many years, but this is the first time doing a community collaboration with adults in lead roles," Director Laura Beck said. "We anticipate that our audience numbers will increase, which will, in turn, get the word out to more of the community how truly special our theatre program and productions are. We also hope it will encourage more of the students and staff at the Corvallis School District to become involved in the theatre program."
The adults are well aware they're occupying roles usually reserved for teens, and they're knocking themselves out to make it worth the program's while, Wyatt said. And right there with them are the young adults, who are stepping up to bring the maturity level as high as they can.
"Our motto is, we don't do high school theater," Wyatt said. "We do professional theater with high school students."
Added Beck: "We have exceptional talent in this production. We don't want to deviate from the classic show that people have come to love, so we have done our very best to bring these characters to life in a really beautiful way."
Mid-valley audiences already had a chance to take in "Mamma Mia!" at Albany Civic Theater in 2019. So what? Here we go again, the show organizers encourage. Vicki Guenther's disco-glitter costumes won't disappoint, and scenic artists Mae and Dan Hitchcock have worked hard to bring a Greek taverna to life. Plus, Grady Holaday's sound design is set up to have audiences dancing in the aisles by the encore.
"The themes are love, perseverance, acceptance and forgiveness," Beck said. "Throw in some fantastic music and lots of eye candy and you have a show you won't soon forget."