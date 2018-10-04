Albany's Gallery Calapooia will feature the work of Susan Bourdet, a waterolor artist from Jefferson, and fiber artist Pat Spark of Albany during the month of October.
An opening reception for the artists will be held on Friday, Oct. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The gallery is at 222 First Ave. W. in Albany.
Along with Bourdet and Spark, the work of 17 other mid-valley artists will be on display through October.
Beer, wine and snacks will be served, accompanied by music provided by “String Theory,” local musicians Tom Hughes and Kim Collar.
Bourdet’s 2019 watercolor calendars will be available at the reception; the artist’s signature will be available upon request. Spark will share more about her experience and explorations with fiber and felt. The reception will also feature music by String Theory, the duo featuring Tom Hughes and Kim Collar.
For more information, call 541-971-5701 or visit the gallery’s website, www.gallerycalapooia.com.
